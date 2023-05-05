2 killed, 1 critically injured in fire at abandoned commercial building in Long Beach

Two people were killed and one person was critically injured during a fire that ripped through an abandoned commercial building in Long Beach.

It's unclear if the victims were homeless and possibly using the abandoned building for shelter.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and one person was critically injured during a fire that ripped through an abandoned commercial building in Long Beach.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at a building on Long Beach Boulevard near Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

After firefighters put out the fire, they found a man dead inside. Two women were rushed to the hospital where one of them died.

It's unclear if the victims were homeless and possibly using the abandoned building for shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.