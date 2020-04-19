Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Three new testing sites opening in Long Beach

Mayor Robert Garcia says the new sites will allow the city to perform over 500 free tests per day.
LONG BEACH (KABC) -- Three new coronavirus testing sites are opening up in Long Beach.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia says the new sites will allow the city to perform over 500 free tests per day.

Two sites opened this weekend at Jordan High School and Cabrillo High School.

Another site will open at St. Mary Medical Center on Monday.

All sites are open to the public by appointment only. Testing is available to anyone who has symptoms.
