Circle of Health

Long Beach launches new COVID testing strategy to reach residents who are undocumented, underserved

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia expects this new mobile testing model for communities of color will be replicated throughout California. The hope is to replace fear with trust.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach unveiled a new mobile testing unit, a key part of the city's unique strategy to tackle COVID-19 disparities.

Officials say 61% of California's cases are in the Latino population. "Yet, we only make up about 40% of the state population," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

It's an inequality that hits home for Garcia. Within a week, he tragically lost his stepfather and mother to COVID-19.

WATCH | What does Covid-19 do to your body and how it is spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?


"My mom was actually a health care worker and an immigrant," he said. "We were an immigrant family and so this is really, really important to me."

The mayor's story is far too common. Latinx residents, people of color, essential workers and immigrants are more likely to contract and die from COVID-19.

"Especially if you are undocumented or an immigrant, you're less likely to seek help," Garcia said.

The testing is free and confidential.

Garcia said the mobile testing unit will travel throughout Long Beach over the course of the coming weeks and months, targeting immigrant populations and neighborhoods where undocumented residents live.

"The mobile testing site will provide nasal swab tests which means that the samples are collected by swabbing the nose," said Long Beach Health and Human Services Department Director Kelly Colopy.

WATCH | COVID-19 Testing: Understanding the basics
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.


While other mobile testing units exist, this one offers more. Long beach partnered with CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. If anyone tests positive, the staff is prepared to give guidance and resources.

CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas described the many questions undocumented residents have.

"What are your rights as a worker? What are you going to do if you get sick? What access do you have for health care or long-term health care?" Salas said.

Mayor Garcia expects this new testing model for communities of color will be replicated throughout California. The hope is to replace fear with trust.

He said, "The key is to meet people where they are and to make sure that they get tested."

For information on pop-up testing sites, visit www.longbeach.gov.

Long Beach officials considering universal basic income program
EMBED More News Videos

City officials in Long Beach are considering whether to implement a universal basic income pilot program.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countycircle of healthsocietyhealth carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Prostate cancer campaign aims to help men through food choices
ABC7 anchor recounts skin-cancer scare
Medical interpreters give voice to those who feel lost, isolated
Scientist's idea to 'illuminate' cancer with tattoo ink inspired by Pixar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows struggle between man, deputies before fatal shooting
Murdered boy was beaten, locked in closet by stepmom, officials allege
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
What you need to know about California Prop. 14
Democrats pitch new laws to curb presidential abuses
Chadwick Boseman tribute now on display at Downtown Disney
LA County seeing spike in COVID cases after Labor Day
Show More
Bobcat Fire burns nearly 114K acres, containment grows to 50%
Police seize 345k used condoms that were sold as new
'FACEism' and the history behind blackface
Bike riding in SoCal is the unofficial sport of quarantine
19-year-old man killed in crash on 405 Fwy. in Gardena
More TOP STORIES News