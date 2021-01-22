Food sector workers eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach announced that people who work in the food sector are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."We have expanded to also food workers and this includes cooks in restaurants, people that are working in supermarkets and bodegas, and folks who are handling food at distribution centers," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia in a press conference on Tuesday.The city said that food service workers who live or work in Long Beach are eligible to get the vaccine.Food sector workers who work in Long Beach must show proof of current employment, such as a recent paystub, ID or employer letter on official letterhead. Food sector workers who live in Long Beach but work in another city must provide proof of residency, like a piece of mail, plus proof of current employment.Those who are not part of this phase include drivers who deliver food via apps like Grubhub, Instacart or Uber Eats and will be included in the transportation group, according to a press release."We will turn away people who registered before it's their turn, even if they were able to make an appointment," said City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis.An appointment is necessary and all inoculations for food sector workers will take place at the mass vaccination site at the Long Beach Convention Center.In a press release, the City said that Long Beach has received 2,100 doses of the vaccination for the week of Jan. 25 and will adjust appointments at the mass vaccination site accordingly.In the coming days, Long Beach plans to begin offering the vaccine to those who work in the education sector.For more information, visit Long Beach's online portal, Vax LB.