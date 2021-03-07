Long Beach expands vaccine eligibility to people under 65 with disabilities

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- The city of Long Beach has announced that starting next week, it will begin vaccinating residents between the ages of 16 and 64 who have physical or developmental disabilities.The updated schedule for vaccination prioritization will take effect on Monday, and Long Beach will be one of the first jurisdictions in California to begin vaccinating people younger than 65 with disabilities.Disabled residents can go to the Long Beach Convention Center between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day except Sunday to receive their vaccines. No appointment is necessary, but individuals must show documentation of a disability, such as a placard or doctor's note. They also must provide proof of Long Beach residence, including a utility bill or a driver's license.The city is also working on deploying mobile vaccine clinics outside downtown Long Beach to serve people with disabilities."We are grateful to now have the ability to start vaccinating people with disabilities," Mayor Robert Garcia said. "We are going to immediately prioritize this group for our clinics and home visits when needed."According to city officials, state officials granted permission to Long Beach to begin vaccinating the demographic ahead of the March 15 statewide phase-in for people aged 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions and disabilities because of the success its Health and Human Services Department has had in vaccinating people in the current available phases.The city has vaccinated a total of more than 35,000 residents and 66% of its older adult population, officials said. Overall, more than 16% of the city's population has received a vaccine.More information is available by visiting longbeach.gov/COVID19 or contacting the city's vaccine center at COVID19Vaccine@longbeach.gov or 562-570-4636.