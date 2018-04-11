Long Beach doctor arrested in online sex sting

A Long Beach doctor was arrested after police say he sent sexually explicit material to someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl.Los Angeles police say Dr. Jonathon Ellis, 35, contacted an undercover officer who was posing as a 16-year-old girl online. They say the doctor sent a sexually explicit image to the officer and also wanted to meet with her.Ellis was arrested and the District Attorney's Office has filed four counts of sending harmful material to a minor and one count of arranging a meeting with a minor to engage in lewd behavior.Ellis is a resident physician in Long Beach, according to the LAPD.Police are looking for other potential victims and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at (213)486-0910 or on weekends and non-business hours at 1-877-LAPD-24-7.