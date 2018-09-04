Long Beach grandfather murder: Search continues for killer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A search continues for whoever gunned down a 57-year-old grandfather attending a family reunion at a Long Beach park.
Frederick Taft was shot to death in a bathroom at Pan American Park on July 21. His killer remains at large.
Police said the suspect is white man in his 50s. The suspect was wearing khaki shorts, a dark shirt and a fishing hat that covered his face.
Relatives believe the crime was racially motivated.
"Family and friends saw the killer fleeing from the restroom - a white male with a long rifle shotgun. We have concerns with how my dad's murder has been handled from the beginning. We're going on two months with little to no information," said Corie Taft, the victim's daughter.
Authorities are trying secure a $10,000 reward in hopes it will help crack the case.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.