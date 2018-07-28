Long Beach hit-and-run: Man possibly intentionally hit, killed

A man was killed in Long Beach by a hit-and-run driver, and police believe the act may have been intentional.The incident happened near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and West 14th Street about 9:40 p.m. Friday, according to Long Beach police.The injured pedestrian was transported by Long Beach Fire Department personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.The victim was struck as he was crossing the street, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said. A description of the suspect or his vehicle was not released.Investigators said due to suspicious circumstances, the crash is being investigated as an intentional act, although a motive remains unknown.Witnesses said it appeared the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.Anyone with more information on the incident was urged to call the LBPD Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244.