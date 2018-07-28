Long Beach hit-and-run: Man possibly intentionally hit, killed

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was killed in Long Beach by a hit-and-run driver, and police believe the act may have been intentional. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was killed in Long Beach by a hit-and-run driver, and police believe the act may have been intentional.

The incident happened near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and West 14th Street about 9:40 p.m. Friday, according to Long Beach police.

The injured pedestrian was transported by Long Beach Fire Department personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was struck as he was crossing the street, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said. A description of the suspect or his vehicle was not released.

Investigators said due to suspicious circumstances, the crash is being investigated as an intentional act, although a motive remains unknown.

Witnesses said it appeared the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with more information on the incident was urged to call the LBPD Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedpedestrian strucktraffic fatalitiesLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead, several injured in South LA drive-by shooting
Carr Fire expands to 127 square miles near Redding
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild: More than 13,000 acres burned
Trader Joe's workers nationwide pay tribute to Melyda Corado
More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in San Fernando Valley
Indonesia earthquake: At least 10 dead, 40 hurt in 6.4 quake
Infant's body discovered near 15 Freeway in Corona
2 young children, great-grandmother killed in Carr Fire
Show More
Yosemite National Park to remain closed until Aug. 3
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Upland crash
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
LAPD officer wounded in shooting in North Hills
Chargers fans invited to attend 2018 training camp practices
More News