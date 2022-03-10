Long Beach PD releases photos of man accused of killing dad, daughter when truck crashed into home

On 3/1/22 a father & daughter were killed when the driver of a 2014 Ram 1500 collided into their home.The driver, who fled the scene, has been ID’d as 24 YO Octavio Montano Islas & we need the community's help to locate him. News Release ⬇️— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) March 10, 2022
https://t.co/fSZl4NrH6A pic.twitter.com/lpfawuCaeA
Octavio Montano was allegedly driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck northbound on Rose Avenue, near East Artesia Boulevard, about 10 p.m. on Mar. 1 when the truck "left the roadway and collided with an apartment building, killing two of the occupants inside,'' the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Montano allegedly fled the scene on foot following the collision. Jose Palacios Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, while his daughter Samantha Palacios was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
READ ALSO | 3-year-old girl, dad honored at Long Beach vigil after being killed when truck slams into apartment
Montano is being described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and unspecified tattoos on his right forearm.
Anyone with information on Montano's whereabouts was asked to call LBPD Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.
Note: The video above is from a previous report.