hit and run

Long Beach PD releases photos of man accused of killing dad, daughter when truck crashed into home

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle plowing into the apartment where Jose Palacios and his daughter Samantha were sleeping.
EMBED <>More Videos

Emotional vigil honors toddler, dad killed in Long Beach hit-and-run

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 24-year-old man suspected of a hit-and-run in Long Beach that killed a father and his 3-year-old daughter.



Octavio Montano was allegedly driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck northbound on Rose Avenue, near East Artesia Boulevard, about 10 p.m. on Mar. 1 when the truck "left the roadway and collided with an apartment building, killing two of the occupants inside,'' the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Montano allegedly fled the scene on foot following the collision. Jose Palacios Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, while his daughter Samantha Palacios was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

READ ALSO | 3-year-old girl, dad honored at Long Beach vigil after being killed when truck slams into apartment
EMBED More News Videos

An emotional vigil honored a 3-year-old girl and her father, who were killed when the hit-and-run driver of a pickup truck slammed into their Long Beach apartment.



Montano is being described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and unspecified tattoos on his right forearm.



Anyone with information on Montano's whereabouts was asked to call LBPD Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.



Note: The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countyhit and runchild deathapartmentchild killedchildren injuriesman killedtruck crashcar into buildingcrashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Hearing set for socialite accused of killing 2 boys in 2020 crash
Downtown LA hit-and-run victim pleads for help finding driver, pet dog
Emotional vigil honors toddler, dad killed in Long Beach hit-and-run
Vigil held for teen killed in Riverside hit-and-run, driver at large
TOP STORIES
Man pistol-whipped in DTLA during follow-home robbery, police say
Man charged with felony battery for SoFi Stadium altercation
Report: Pilot fought to save helicopter before deadly OC crash
Hearing set for socialite accused of killing 2 boys in 2020 crash
Fresno officials shed light on $400K international phishing scam
Russian warship that attacked Snake Island has been destroyed
LA County sheriff says staff shortage is getting critical
Show More
California Republicans call for 'gas tax holiday' amid surging prices
Student arrested for bringing ghost gun to LA school campus
SoFi Stadium fight: 49ers fan emerges from medically induced coma
Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
More TOP STORIES News