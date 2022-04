LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on a basketball court of a public housing complex in Long Beach Friday night.Police responded to a basketball court in the area of Via Carmelitos and Via Barola at the Carmelitos public housing complex.The area was cordoned off with crime scene tape as police investigated.Further details about the death, including the identity of the person, were not immediately available.