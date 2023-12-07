Long Beach International Tamales Festival will have vendors, music and entertainment

Festivalgoers can discover the rich and diverse world of tamales at the Long Beach International Tamales Festival on Saturday.

Festivalgoers will be able to try different types of tamales from each vendor and can vote for their favorite dish.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Tamales are a traditional meal for many people, especially during the holidays. Those who are on the hunt to find the best tamales can discover delicious flavors from different Latin regions at the International Tamales Festival in Long Beach this Saturday.

"We have a total of 25 food vendors and we have 82 retail vendors," said Long Beach International Tamales Festival Sal Flores.

"Come on out and enjoy the wonderful food, the great retail and the entertainment is going to be great," said LB Living partner Dan O'Brien.

Flores says this year's event will be bigger than previous years and will be held at Long Beach City College from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"We're hoping for 4,000 to 5,000 people. We had over 3,500 last year," Flores said.

"We're super stoked to be attending our first tamale festival," said Crystal Hernandez, owner of Toma Tu Tamal.

"I'm making three types of tamales, emphasizing on the masa that we created," said Ulises Alfaro, a chef at El Barrio Cantina.

"Our tamales are big as you can see they're humungous. But we also make everything from scratch," said Alejandra Montesinos, co-owner of Los Reyes Del Taco Sabroso.

The festival will also have a homemade tamale contest with a total of 12 contestants. Last year's winner, Arcelia Reynoso, said it's a great opportunity for exposure.

"They want us to go back and participate too, but also encourage other people and other families to come and do the same thing," Reynosa said.

"She's going to be selling for the first time at our event," Flores said.

Flores said the 12 contestants for the homemade tamale contest will be judged on three things: presentation, uniqueness and taste.

"The winner this year will get a $250 cash prize and all permits paid to have a booth next year," Flores said.

For more information, visit lbhomeliving.com/lbtamalesfest.

