New mural at Los Cerritos Park in Long Beach dedicated to family of 3 killed by drunk driver

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Created with love and filled with inspiration, a new mural in Long Beach is helping a family heal after they lost three of their loved ones in a horrific crash caused by a drunk driver nearly three years ago.

The mural located at Los Cerritos Park is a memorial dedicated to Awaida family.

On Halloween night in 2019, Joseph Awaida and his wife Raihan Dakhil Awaida along with their 3-year-old son, Omar, were trick-or-treating near the park when they were struck by a drunk driver.

The driver, Carlo Adrian Navarro, was recently sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for their deaths.

The mural is not only meant to honor the family, but it's also meant to celebrate children like Omar.

"He would light up the room," said Raihan's father Faisal Dakhil of his grandson. "He'll be talking to his teachers at the preschool he was attending at Long Beach State University and he was really the child that keeps the whole class happy."

Artist Lajon Miller created the outline for the mural and invited people from the community to help him complete it.

Many painted portions of the mural on Saturday.

"It was a great way to show support to the family and loved ones of the lost family and also to show the community support altogether as a whole," said Miller.

Faisal Dakhil said he had to stop by to see the mural and show his gratitude.

"I had to be here to see and thank everybody here and just feel the community sense that they have here I'll take it with me," he said.