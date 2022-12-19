Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia hopeful for city's future on last day in office

Garcia was the first Latino and first openly gay mayor in the history of Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia is preparing to start a new journey serving in Congress as Monday marks his final day as mayor.

Garcia won his race in California's new 42nd Congressional District, which includes Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Bellflower, Downey, Bell Gardens, Bell, Maywood and Huntington Park. He's also been elected to serve as House Freshman Class President.

"Y'all! It's my last day as mayor and I'm so happy and excited," Garcia wrote on Twitter. "I'm just beaming with a sense of pride for our city and hopeful for the future. Thank you all and it's going to be a great last day!"

Long Beach City Councilman Rex Richardson will be sworn in Tuesday as the city's next mayor.