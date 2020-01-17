Long Beach police seek public's help finding missing 12-year-old girl

🚨Critical Missing Juvenile🚨

Mia Gianna Goforth was last seen leaving her residence in the 2100 block of Fidler Ave on Wednesday, January 15th. A possible destination may be Buena Park or Los Angeles.



For more info, click⤵️:https://t.co/3x8qlItZlr pic.twitter.com/TdPdMQXMoz