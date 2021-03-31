Coronavirus Los Angeles

Long Beach immediately enacting orange tier rules, rest of LA County won't change restrictions until Monday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach immediately enacting orange tier rules

The city of Long Beach, which has its own health department, parted ways with Los Angeles County and immediately moved to orange-tier rules on Wednesday.

The city generally aligned with the state's guidelines, including the elimination of capacity limits at retail stores. But Los Angeles County -- which was officially in the less-restrictive orange tier of the state's COVID-19 business-reopening blueprint as of Wednesday -- will wait until Monday before easing economic restrictions, and some rules will be stricter than state guidelines.

The move to orange means more capacity at retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and other attractions, along with an array of other adjustments, including the reopening -- outdoors only -- of bars that don't serve food.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that even though the county has officially moved into the orange tier, it will maintain more restrictive red-tier-level rules until 12:01 a.m. Monday.

LA, Orange counties eligible to advance into orange tier, allowing businesses to expand capacity

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday became eligible to advance into the less-restrictive orange tier in the state's reopening framework, allowing for businesses to expand capacity.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countygymmovie theatercoronavirusrestaurantscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Sign up for COVID-19 vaccine updates with our newsletter
LA County officials warn of spring surge
As CA expands vaccine eligibility, supply lags behind demand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through large Laguna Hills home
Californians 50 and over can now make COVID vaccine appointment
Store cashier expresses 'disbelief, guilt' over George Floyd | LIVE
OC is in the orange tier as of today - so what's changed?
Arrests made in deadly Christmas Day street racing crash in Carson
Video shows man fighting with deputies in Canyon Country, prompting investigation
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
Show More
Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective for younger teens
Biden unveils massive infrastructure plan, proposed tax hikes to pay for it
Disneyland's Blue Bayou restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages
Couches burned as UCLA students celebrate Bruins' win
LAPD release new details in fatal stabbing at Beverly Grove home
More TOP STORIES News