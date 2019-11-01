Long Beach peeping Tom: Police ask for public's help finding man who peeks in windows

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are asking for the public's help to track down what appears to be a serial peeping Tom.There have been at least five incidents dating back to January from Bellflower Boulevard to Park Avenue, and from Stearns Street to Pacific Coast Highway.In most of the incidents, a man approaches an exposed window of a home, looks inside, says something about a female victim's physical appearance, then runs away.Most of the incidents happened late at night or early in the morning.Police believe the same suspect or suspects may be involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department Sex Crimes Detail at (562)570-7368 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.