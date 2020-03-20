Long Beach police search for sex assault suspect seen on surveillance video

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police released surveillance video on Wednesday of a man wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her vehicle.On Sunday, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported kidnapping and sexual assault near 4th Street and Pine Avenue. When officers arrived, a woman told them she had been sexually assaulted in her vehicle, according to the Long Beach Police Department.Police said during an initial investigation, officers learned the victim parked in a parking structure and was approached by the suspect who forced her back into her vehicle.The suspect then drove the victim's vehicle to multiple unknown areas where acts of the sexual assault occurred. The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, police said.Police obtained video from surveillance cameras in the area and released footage hoping someone recognizes the suspect and reports it to authorities.The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man who is about 35 to 40 years old. He is 5 feet 7 to 8 inches tall with a medium build. He has a bald head, blue eyes and tattoos all over his body. He was wearing a white tank top, colorful beach shorts and white shoes, police said.Police said the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call LBPD at 562-570-7368 or dispatch at 562-435-6711.