Long Beach police search for sex assault suspect seen on surveillance video

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police released surveillance video on Wednesday of a man wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her vehicle.

On Sunday, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported kidnapping and sexual assault near 4th Street and Pine Avenue. When officers arrived, a woman told them she had been sexually assaulted in her vehicle, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said during an initial investigation, officers learned the victim parked in a parking structure and was approached by the suspect who forced her back into her vehicle.

The suspect then drove the victim's vehicle to multiple unknown areas where acts of the sexual assault occurred. The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, police said.

Police obtained video from surveillance cameras in the area and released footage hoping someone recognizes the suspect and reports it to authorities.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man who is about 35 to 40 years old. He is 5 feet 7 to 8 inches tall with a medium build. He has a bald head, blue eyes and tattoos all over his body. He was wearing a white tank top, colorful beach shorts and white shoes, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call LBPD at 562-570-7368 or dispatch at 562-435-6711.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countysearchsex crimesexual assaultsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new "Safer at Home" restrictions
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
2 LA Lakers test positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus news update: Thursday, March 19
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
OC man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in private air-ambulance
Show More
Climate researchers report an intended side effect of coronavirus
COVID-19: LA County issues 'Safer at Home' order amid 40 new cases
Republicans propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during pandemic
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News