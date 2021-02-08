Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna recuperating after being hit by truck

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna is recuperating from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck while walking around El Dorado Park, police said.Luna was struck at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday while walking near the El Dorado Nature Center, in a crosswalk on East Spring Street, said Long Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Arantxa Chavarria.He was knocked into the lanes of traffic, but was able to call for medical aid. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, the Long Beach Police Department reported.The department said Luna is in constant contact with the assistant chief of police while in recuperation."I want to thank the responding officers and park rangers, city staff, fire department personnel, medical staff and the many others that came to my aid during this incident," Luna said. "I also want to thank everyone for their well-wishes, and I am thankful for all the support that I am receiving while I recuperate."