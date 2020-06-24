Long Beach police investigating after 2 found dead

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Long Beach are investigating after two men were found shot to death.Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, authorities responded to the 1000 block of Almond Court shortly after receiving a call from a resident who said he had shot an intruder in his home, according to the Long Beach Police Department.The suspected intruder was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound in his upper torso. A second man, who is believed to be involved, was also found fatally shot down the street in the 1100 block of Gundry Avenue.Some neighbors thought they'd heard fireworks, but quickly realized it was gunshots."Very unsafe. To where I don't even like going outside because of this. I can't imagine how the people let their kid outside, knowing that every time you walk out, something's going to happen," said neighbor Rita Marie.One of the fatally wounded men was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Jose Perez, 18, of Long Beach. The second man was identified as Sergio Pacheco, a 25-year-old resident of Long Beach.The preliminary investigation revealed that one of the residents and Pacheco are at one time "associates," according to a press release."Both Pacheco and Perez arrived at the residence unannounced, forced their way inside and assaulted the two residents. During the altercation, one resident fired a firearm at Pacheco and Perez, who were both struck by the gunfire," police stated in a news release.The caller, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.