23 Long Beach businesses have been burglarized since start of the year, police say

Police said burglars are mostly targeting restaurants and family-owned mom-and-pop shops.

Police in Long Beach said they're investigating nearly two dozen burglaries that have occurred since the start of the new year.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Long Beach said they're investigating nearly two dozen burglaries that have occurred since the start of the new year.

The Long Beach Police Department held a virtual town hall Saturday morning to discuss the recent string of commercial burglaries.

Police said 23 burglaries are being investigated, most of which have occurred in the east part of the city. Police said burglars are mostly targeting restaurants and family-owned mom-and-pop shops.

In each case, the burglars are gone before officers arrive.

So far, no specific suspects have been identified.

String of burglaries continues in Long Beach; thieves caught aiming for cash register in new video

Police said they're responding with increased patrols, including using a helicopter to monitor from the skies during the overnight hours.

Eyewitness News has reported on several of the burglaries, many of which were caught on camera.

Sophois Sokhom, the owner of Daily Perks, a restaurant located on 7th Street, said her business was a target. She said the burglars didn't get away with a lot of money and that Porky's Pizza next door was also broken into.

The department has posted safety tips for local businesses on their social media.