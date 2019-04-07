Long Beach police reunite stolen dog with owner

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police were able to reunite a dog with its owner Saturday afternoon after it was allegedly stolen.
The pup Chewie was taken from his owners while out on a walk.
Detectives said when they found out, they worked through the night to find him.
Police said surveillance video helped them find Chewie at a home in South Gate.
Two women were arrested in connection to stealing the dog.
