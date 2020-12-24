Long Beach police searching for missing 83-year-old grandmother with dementia

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are searching for a grandmother with dementia who went missing on Tuesday.Lillie Ricks, 83, was last seen near Long Beach Clinical Trial on Pacific Avenue and 20th Street at around 9 p.m.Family says she had an appointment for a COVID-19 test at the location.Ricks has dementia and needs her medication.She was seen wearing a white sweater and black pants. The vehicle she was in was described as a green 1997 BMW 740i, with a license plate number of BKDR925.Anyone with information can contact Long Beach police.