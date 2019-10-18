Long Beach police seek public's help finding missing 11-year-old boy

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are seeking the public's help finding an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Markel Brown was last seen leaving his home in the 3200 block of Baltic Avenue on foot around 2:50 p.m. Thursday.
He recently moved to Long Beach and doesn't know the area well, police say.
Markel is described as African-American, standing 5 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, with gray sweat pants and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department Missing Persons Detail at (562)570-7246 or dispatch at (562)435-6711.
Anonymous information can be provided to LA Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
