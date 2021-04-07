Long Beach police seeking public's help in finding 13-year-old girl reported missing

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Long Beach are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Diana Elizabeth Rojas Gonzaga, who is listed as a "critical missing" person due to her age, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in front of her home near the area of 10th Street and Junipero Avenue, according to the Los Beach Police Department.

Police say Gonzaga, who left her cell phone at home, has no history of leaving home and has no means of transportation.

The teen is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black v-neck shirt, dark orange pants with a black design and gray sandals.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police at (562) 570-7246 or (562) 435-6711.

