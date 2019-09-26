Long Beach Police seeks public's help in finding 12-year-old boy listed as 'critical missing person'

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are seeking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy who is listed as a "critical missing person."Davian Jay Carter was last by his mother early Tuesday morning at their home in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue. He was later seen entering the apartment complex by a neighbor around 8 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.His mother reported that he was not home when she returned home from work that day.Carter is described as being 5 feet 5 inches, weighing 100 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow or black sweatshirt, with tan pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is urged to call the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7246 or (562) 435-6711.