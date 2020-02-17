Man killed after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in Long Beach Sunday night, police said.Long Beach police said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. near the intersection 20th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.The man was previously on a bicycle in the 900 block of E. 19 Street, but fled the area on foot when officers, who were working as part of a violent crime task force, attempted to stop him, police said.LBPD said the man was "uncooperative" with officers and they deployed an apparent Taser to detain him after trying to de-escalate the situation.Jennifer De Prez, a LBPD spokeswoman, said the suspect brandished a gun toward officers and shot at least once at them, prompting officers to fire back.The officers rendered aid to the suspect and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene. Police released a photo of the weapon the suspect allegedly had.The two officers involved in the incident were not injured.An investigation is ongoing.