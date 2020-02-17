Man killed after allegedly exchanging gunfire with police in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in Long Beach Sunday night, police said.
Long Beach police said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. near the intersection 20th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
The man was previously on a bicycle in the 900 block of E. 19 Street, but fled the area on foot when officers, who were working as part of a violent crime task force, attempted to stop him, police said.
LBPD said the man was "uncooperative" with officers and they deployed an apparent Taser to detain him after trying to de-escalate the situation.
Jennifer De Prez, a LBPD spokeswoman, said the suspect brandished a gun toward officers and shot at least once at them, prompting officers to fire back.
The officers rendered aid to the suspect and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.
The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene. Police released a photo of the weapon the suspect allegedly had.
The two officers involved in the incident were not injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
