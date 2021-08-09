Robbery suspect in critical condition after being shot by police in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A robbery suspect is in critical condition after being shot by police in Long Beach following a short pursuit, authorities said.The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Harbor Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.The chain of events started in Signal Hill when officers there responded to a call of robbery at a grocery store and engaged in a chase when the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.At one point, Signal Hill police lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Willow Street and Atlantic Avenue. Long Beach police then came across a two-vehicle traffic collision and recognized one of the vehicles involved that matched the description of the suspect vehicle."Officers contacted the driver, who was armed with a firearm, and an officer involved shooting occurred," according to police.It's not clear if the suspect fired any shots, but no officers were hurt. The suspect was taken to an area hospital and has not been identified.Police say a loaded firearm was recovered at the scene.Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 12:01 a.m., closing the eastbound and westbound Pacific Coast Highway off-ramps from the southbound 710 Freeway.