2 teen pedestrians hospitalized after being struck by van near Long Beach Polytechnic High School

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teenage pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a van Tuesday morning near Long Beach Polytechnic High School, authorities said.According to the Long Beach Police Department, the collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and East 15th Street.The two victims were listed in stable condition, a police spokesperson said. Whether they are students at the school is unclear.The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No arrest was announced.