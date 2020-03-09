community journalist

Long Beach Junior Roller Derby makes a comeback

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Junior Roller Derby made its season debut at the Bayshore Sports Rink after a three-year break.

"It's emotional and exciting because I love my kids more than anything," said Mimi Masher, head coach and life force behind Long Beach Roller Derby.

The Long Beach local coached the team for six years before taking a break in 2016 in order to try to find a space in Long Beach for her banked roller derby track.

"It has been harder to find a building than expected, so I decided to focus on what I did have and that's Bayshore," said Masher.

Kids as young as six showed up to the first day of practice. Masher said all genders, abilities and ages are welcome.

"Learning how to play roller derby allows a child to learn how to fall down, get dirty, maybe get hurt but get up and score some points," said Masher.

Long Beach Junior Roller Derby meets three times a week, now through October, at 14 54th Place in Long Beach.

To learn more about Long Beach Junior Roller Derby, visit their website.

