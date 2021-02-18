Long Beach Unified K-5 students to return for on-campus school instruction in March

"All K-5 teachers and school staff will have had an opportunity to be vaccinated with both doses before reopening," Mayor Robert Garcia said.
Families that prefer to continue with at-home, online instruction will have the option of doing so.
The district's middle and high schools will welcome students back during the second half of April.
The LBUSD's announcement comes after Los Angeles County opened the door for a return to campuses to happen even sooner. County officials this week said it was safe for elementary schools to reopen amid a decline in COVID-19 case numbers.
Long Beach Unified had initially planned to reopen its elementary school campuses by March 1 before the date was pushed back by one month.
"It's a four-day week," Superintendent Jill Baker said, referring to the first week back. "It's a time when we would expect that teachers would feel comfortable thinking about their own well-being with students and students' well-being."