Shooting in Long Beach leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured

The suspects were taken into custody, though details were not provided.

Monday, August 7, 2023 1:52PM
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Long Beach are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. near Chestnut Avenue and W 29th Street, just south of the 405 and 710 interchange.

Police said three men were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. The conditions of the remaining two were not immediately disclosed.

The suspects were taken into custody, though details were not provided.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

