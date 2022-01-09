2 juvenile victims, ages 15 and 16, wounded in Long Beach drive-by shooting; suspects at large

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in Long Beach, authorities said.

The two victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department said.

The teens told investigators that they were standing in the 1600 block of East 14 street shortly about 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown number of occupants opened fire, police said. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Long Beach firefighter-paramedics transported the victims to medical centers.

Detectives with the Police Department's Gang Enforcement Section responded to the scene, where officers found bullet casings and discovered that a multi-unit residence was struck by gunfire.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle were not immediately available.
