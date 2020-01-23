Woman killed, man critically wounded in Long Beach shooting, suspect in custody

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were in custody after a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded in Long Beach, police say.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street. Long Beach officers were in the area and heard gunshots nearby.
They searched the area and were told that two people, a male and female, had been shot in the upper body in the 1600 block of West 19th Street.
Paramedics arrived and brought both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The woman later was pronounced dead.
Police surrounded a home in the area where the suspect was believed to be inside. Local streets were being closed off and residents were asked to stay out of the area.
After a barricade that lasted several hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. A woman was also taken into custody, but her connection to the incident was not immediately known.
