Woman killed, man critically wounded in Long Beach shooting, suspect in custody

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were in custody after a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded in Long Beach, police say.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street. Long Beach officers were in the area and heard gunshots nearby.

They searched the area and were told that two people, a male and female, had been shot in the upper body in the 1600 block of West 19th Street.

Paramedics arrived and brought both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The woman later was pronounced dead.

Police surrounded a home in the area where the suspect was believed to be inside. Local streets were being closed off and residents were asked to stay out of the area.

After a barricade that lasted several hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. A woman was also taken into custody, but her connection to the incident was not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countygun violenceshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News