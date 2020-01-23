Woman killed, man critically wounded in Long Beach shooting, suspect in custody

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were in custody after a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded in Long Beach, police say.The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street. Long Beach officers were in the area and heard gunshots nearby.They searched the area and were told that two people, a male and female, had been shot in the upper body in the 1600 block of West 19th Street.Paramedics arrived and brought both victims to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The woman later was pronounced dead.Police surrounded a home in the area where the suspect was believed to be inside. Local streets were being closed off and residents were asked to stay out of the area.After a barricade that lasted several hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. A woman was also taken into custody, but her connection to the incident was not immediately known.