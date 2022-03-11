3 shot, carjacking suspect dead after wild crime spree from Long Beach to Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the circumstances around a shooting spree that began in Long Beach and ended in a barricade situation with a carjacking suspect in Carson.The chain of events started around 7 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of E. 57th Street when officers responded to reports of multiple shootings, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Three people were shot, but details on their condition were not immediately released.Police say a carjacking took place in the same area around the same time, and they believe one suspect was responsible for all those crimes.Officers eventually located the carjacked vehicle on the 21000 block of Alameda Street, north of the 405 Freeway, in Carson. After setting up a perimeter around the area, police made contact with the suspect who had barricaded himself inside an industrial building.As SWAT negotiators were trying to get the suspect to surrender, they heard shots inside the building and entered. Officers discovered the suspect, who has not been identified, with what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.The suspect was taken to a hospital but he did not survive.Police on Friday morning were still trying to determine a motive for the crime spree.