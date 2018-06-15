Long Beach VA hospital clerk accused of stealing veterans' private information

EMBED </>More Videos

A clerk working at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center was arrested for allegedly stealing private information from more than 1,000 veterans. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A clerk working at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center was arrested for allegedly stealing private information from more than 1,000 veterans.

VA police officers were doing routine patrols on the medical center campus Thursday when they saw a personal vehicle with what appeared to be commercial license plates attached, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

When officers ran the vehicle identification number, they found out that the attached plates did not belong to the car. That's when they pulled the vehicle over.

While interviewing the driver, the officers found an unlabeled pill container with various pills inside and conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers found pills that the driver did not have a prescription for, plus private VA patient information for numerous veterans including names, dates of birth and full Social Security numbers.

Following the initial arrest, VA police obtained a search warrant, which resulted in $1,031 in recovered federal property and an additional amount of private VA patient information being recovered.

Officials said in total, approximately 1,028 veterans' information was found outside of VA control. However, they say there is no indication that any of the information was being used fraudulently.

The VA said it will send letters to all of the potentially impacted veterans and provide 12 months of free credit monitoring services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
veteransidentity thefthospitalmilitaryLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News