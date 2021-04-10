COVID-19 vaccine

Long Beach opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents ages 16+

EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach opens vaccine eligibility to residents ages 16+

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach has opened up vaccinations to residents 16 and older.

People who live in the city can now get a shot on a walk-up basis at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Long Beach, which has its own health department, made the move after a successful rollout that's seen nearly half of adults in the city get a shot.

"Over 43% - that's a really impressive number. Eighty-six percent, eight-six, of older adults have been vaccinated. That is also a really impressive number and we are really outpacing where the country and the state has been," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said.

RELATED: Vaccine supply will dip in Los Angeles County next week as eligibility expands
EMBED More News Videos

L.A. County will see a dip in its supply of doses next week due to what is expected to be a temporary shortfall in availability of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.



Los Angeles County does not plan to expand eligibility to people 16 and older until Thursday, April 15. Other counties are opening up vaccines to younger adults ahead of the state's schedule, including Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

At the same time, California public health officials are warning of a decrease in supply because of the national reduction in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News