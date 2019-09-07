Long Beach woman dead after being found unconscious at Pechanga Casino in Temecula

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Long Beach woman has died after being found unconscious at Pechanga Casino in Temecula, deputies said.Afaf Anis Assad, 84, is believed to have been the victim of an assault on Aug. 31, according to Rivierside County sheriffs.Authorities have arrested two female suspects believed to have been involved in Assad's death. Kimesha Williams, 35, of Moreno Valley and Candace Townsel, 39, also of Moreno Valley, were arrested and charged with robbery and murder.Authorities responded to the casino after reports of an unconscious woman in a bathroom. Assad was transported in serious condition. Assad died from her injuries on Sept. 4.Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call (951) 696-3000.