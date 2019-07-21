59-year-old woman dies after being struck by stray gunfire while inside her Long Beach home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 59-year-old woman was inside her Long Beach home Saturday evening when she was fatally struck by stray gunfire that originated from outside on a street, authorities said.The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Tenth Street, where the victim suffered a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to Long Beach police.Firefighter-paramedics transported Genoveva Rivera Robles to a hospital, where she later died, police said in a statement.Homicide detectives determined that the shooter discharged a firearm in the roadway near the victim's residence "when more than one of the shots fired entered the home and struck" her, the news release said.Police Chief Robert Luna described the incident as "a reckless display of criminal behavior.""We want to assure the victim's family and our entire Long Beach community that our department is actively working to further this investigation and will utilize all necessary resources to bring those responsible to justice," Luna said.No description of the shooter was available.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Long Beach police Detectives Adrian Garcia and Michael Hubbard at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (800) 222-TIPS.