Long Beach's Antioch Church moving to Pine Ave. bank building

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
This building at 350 Pine Ave. in Long Beach is becoming a church.



Built in 1923 as a bank, the building has most recently been a concert venue.

In 2004, it was called Vault 350 and hosted live music acts.

Since 2008, it has been empty.

The plan was to reopen it as another music venue, called Millworks. That plan fell through.

Now it will become the new home of the Antioch Church of Long Beach.

Antioch has outgrown its current location and has been holding Sunday services in the Poly High School auditorium.

But 350 Pine Ave. hasn't heard its last concert.

In addition to holding church services, the building will be renamed and host musical acts, plays, weddings, comedy shows and business events.

Renovation of the downtown Long Beach building is expected to take 12 to 18 months.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Georgia police officer from Southern California shot to death
10-year-old boy wounded in Pomona drive-by
Amy Schumer boycotts Super Bowl in support of Kaepernick
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Rams jump to 7-0 start with 39-10 win over 49ers
Ingram, Rondo, Paul face suspensions after Lakers-Rockets brawl
4 injured after houses catch fire in Ventura neighborhood
Dodgers World Series merch flying off shelves across Southland
Show More
Dodgers headed to World Series after 5-1 win over Brewers
9-year-old patient steals Pharrell Williams' heart at CHLA gala
Woman who blocked man from entering building defends herself
4 Americans among 5 killed in Costa Rica rafting accident
Los Angeles Angels name Brad Ausmus as new manager
More News