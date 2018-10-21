This building at 350 Pine Ave. in Long Beach is becoming a church.Built in 1923 as a bank, the building has most recently been a concert venue.In 2004, it was called Vault 350 and hosted live music acts.Since 2008, it has been empty.The plan was to reopen it as another music venue, called Millworks. That plan fell through.Now it will become the new home of the Antioch Church of Long Beach.Antioch has outgrown its current location and has been holding Sunday services in the Poly High School auditorium.But 350 Pine Ave. hasn't heard its last concert.In addition to holding church services, the building will be renamed and host musical acts, plays, weddings, comedy shows and business events.Renovation of the downtown Long Beach building is expected to take 12 to 18 months.