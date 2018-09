There are quite a few changes to Monday's programming schedule on ABC7. Here's how you can catch your favorite shows:Monday's Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune can be seen late Monday night at 2:05 a.m. and 2:35 a.m.You can watch Bachelor in Paradise on KDOC-TV Monday at 8 p.m.Watch Monday's episode of The Good Doctor at 1:06 a.m.