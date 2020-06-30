Looting suspect arrested after liquor bottles recovered at his home, San Bernardino police say

Police say surveillance cameras at the supermarket captured Charles Haiman loading the bottles into his pickup truck last month and driving away.
By the time police tracked him down and searched his house last week some of the bottles were already gone, authorities said. The rest were returned to the store.
Santa Monica looting suspect arrested after police find 'thousands of dollars' worth' of stolen merchandise
A police photo of the recovered alcohol shows at least 10 bottles of Jagermeister digestif, Jim Beam bourbon whisky and Canadian Mist whisky.