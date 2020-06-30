Looting suspect arrested after liquor bottles recovered at his home, San Bernardino police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6256736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was arrested on suspicion of looting "thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise" from Santa Monica businesses late last month, police said.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested a man accused of looting liquor from a Stater Brothers in San Bernardino.Police say surveillance cameras at the supermarket captured Charles Haiman loading the bottles into his pickup truck last month and driving away.By the time police tracked him down and searched his house last week some of the bottles were already gone, authorities said. The rest were returned to the store.A police photo of the recovered alcohol shows at least 10 bottles of Jagermeister digestif, Jim Beam bourbon whisky and Canadian Mist whisky.