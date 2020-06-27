L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin care products

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6253814" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mrs. Butterworth's and Cream of Wheat are the latest brands to announce plans to reshape their image in the wake of racial protests still happening across the country.

PARIS -- French cosmetics giant L'Oreal says it will remove words like "whitening" from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism.L'Oreal said in a statement Saturday that it "has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products."The decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday.Earlier this month, L'Oreal tweeted that that it "stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind."The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company's business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.