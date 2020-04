SAN BERNARDINO, California -- A young actor who starred in the popular series "7th Heaven" was killed in a car crash in California.Lorenzo Brino, 21, died last week in San Bernardino County when he lost control of his car and slammed into a utility pole.Brino and his brother took turns playing the Camden twins on the show for eight years.His sister posted a tribute to the actor in an emotional post on Instagram."Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement," she wrote in part. "You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had."