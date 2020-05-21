Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli to plead guilty to college admission scandal charges

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges related to the college admissions scandal.Loughlin will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli will plead guilty to two counts -- conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.If the judge approves, she will serve two months, and he will serve five months.The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.Earlier this month, a federal judge refused to dismiss charges against them, siding with prosecutors who denied that investigators had fabricated evidence.Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 people charged last year in the case dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." Authorities said wealthy parents paid huge sums to secure students' admission at elite schools as fake athletic recruits or have someone cheat on their entrance exams.