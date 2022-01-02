More than 200 flights canceled at LAX for 2nd straight day

From about 8 p.m. to midnight LAX could see 15,000 passengers per hour, making it a very busy time of the day as people head home from the winter holidays. Please plan to arrive early, and check traffic @FlyLAXstats for upper/lower level drive times — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 2, 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Another wave of flight cancellations hit Southland airports on Sunday, with 207 flights canceled at LAX due to COVID-19 and weather issues.The airport experienced 208 cancellations on New Year's Day.Orange County's John Wayne Airport reported 10 canceled flights Sunday, with nine at Long Beach Airport and seven at Hollywood/Burbank Airport.The problems are a continuation from last week, when thousands of flights were canceled worldwide on daily basis.On Sunday, the tracking site FlightAware.com listed 4,197 canceled flights around the world, 2,518 of whichinvolved flights into or out of the United States.The scrapped flights are largely blamed on airline staffing shortages caused by the latest surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant.Weather issues were also causing some of the cancellations."From about 8 p.m. to midnight LAX could see 15,000 passengers per hour, making it a very busy time of the day as people head home from the winter holidays,'' the airport tweeted at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. "Please plan to arrive early, and check traffic @FlyLAXstats for upper/lower level drive times.''