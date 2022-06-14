CHP officer rushed to hospital after being shot during traffic stop in Studio City

EMBED <>More Videos

CHP officer shot during traffic stop in Studio City

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being shot during a traffic stop in Studio City, Eyewitness News has learned.

The condition of the officer was not immediately known.

The shooting appears to have happened on Landale Street, just east of Lauren Canyon Boulevard. Video from AIR7HD showed multiple law enforcement congregated in the area as they canvassed for clues.

AIR7HD followed an ambulance, believed to be carrying the officer, from the scene to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

It was not immediately know if anyone had been arrested.

EMBED More News Videos

A large crime scene was seen at an intersection in Studio after a CHP officer was shot.



The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Updated information will be added here as it becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycrimeshootinglos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in shooting death of rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood
Woman tortured, held against her will at IE home, authorities say
2 women killed in street takeover crash in Compton
Coca-Cola is putting Jack & Coke in a can
95,000 tins of baby formula land at LAX to fight U.S. shortage
$17K reward offered in deadly Camarillo dognapping case
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Show More
Woman crashes stolen ambulance from Sherman Oaks Hospital
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes
More TOP STORIES News