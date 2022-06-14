CHP officer rushed to hospital after being shot during traffic stop in Studio City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11956720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large crime scene was seen at an intersection in Studio after a CHP officer was shot.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being shot during a traffic stop in Studio City, Eyewitness News has learned.The condition of the officer was not immediately known.The shooting appears to have happened on Landale Street, just east of Lauren Canyon Boulevard. Video from AIR7HD showed multiple law enforcement congregated in the area as they canvassed for clues.AIR7HD followed an ambulance, believed to be carrying the officer, from the scene to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.It was not immediately know if anyone had been arrested.The investigation is ongoing.