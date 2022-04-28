los angeles police department

LA to pay $300,000 to man injured by police during George Floyd protest

The settlement was one of the first settlements among the many lawsuits filed over LAPD actions during May and June 2020 protests.
EMBED <>More Videos

LA to pay $300K to man injured by police during George Floyd protest

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday approved a $300,000 lawsuit settlement for a man who lost part of a testicle after he was shot by a police projectile during a 2020 protest over the killing of George Floyd.

The council approved a settlement of David Bond's federal lawsuit alleging that the LAPD used excessive force and violated his civil rights in using a less-lethal projectile during a protest over police brutality and Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.

The settlement, reached in January after mediation, was one of the first settlements among the many lawsuits filed over LAPD actions during May and June 2020 protests that sent thousands of people into the streets, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Bond contended that he was demonstrating peacefully near City Hall and followed police commands to back up before he was shot.

The city said Bond was seen on video using a tennis racket and a salad bowl to shield himself and others from LAPD projectiles but there wasn't evidence that he threatened officers, according to a city document on the settlement that was reviewed by the Times.

In the wake of criticism and lawsuits, the LAPD provided reforms and new training for officers in the use of less-lethal projectiles.

A class-action lawsuit filed by the group Black Lives Matter Los Angeles also led to an injunction that restricts the use of hard-foam projectiles for crowd control.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles city councillos angeles police departmentprotestman injuredlapduse of forcelos angeleslawsuitgeorge floydsettlementpolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES POLICE DEPARTMENT
Top 5 candidates to face off in LA mayoral debate on ABC7
Gunman robs two South LA street vendors, shooting one
2 arrested in fatal shooting of man during robbery at Encino home
2 adult brothers struck, 1 fatally, by hit-and-run driver in Koreatown
TOP STORIES
Man caught on video beating dog repeatedly for 15 minutes in Duarte
LA County COVID cases still high, with yet another variant growing
1 arrested in possible armed robbery at Beverly Center shopping mall
Oklahoma passes 6-week abortion ban similar to Texas law
CA AG launches plastic pollution investigation; targets ExxonMobil
LASD cover-up allegations: Sheriff hit with new legal complaint
Brandi Carlile drops out of Stagecoach, tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Karen Bass details her plan to address the homelessness crisis in LA
Burglar seen on video in San Bernardino apartment while victims sleep
LAUSD expected to delay student COVID vaccine mandate until July 2023
Which SoCal areas will be affected by new outdoor watering limits?
Transformations coming to Disneyland attractions, hotels
More TOP STORIES News