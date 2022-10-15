Protesters call for 2 LA councilmembers to resign amid scandal over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Anger and frustration continue to mount in Los Angeles as activists and city officials call for the resignation of two City Council members caught making racist comments in a leaked recording.

Nury Martinez has already resigned her council seat, but members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo have retained their position. All three were participants in a conversation in October 2021 about city redistricting in which multiple racist remarks were made.

Protesters have been showing up at City Hall and other locations. Crowds have been so rowdy that City Council meetings have been canceled this week.

Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell canceled Friday's council meeting, saying: "We cannot heal until Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo resign"

Other activists showed up at de Leon's Boyle Heights office.

"We intend to continue lifting up our voices and putting pressure on him to resign, until we see that resignation," said Henry Perez, executive director of Inner City Struggle. "Because he has broken the trust with the community."

The Asian American Pacific Islander community was also targeted in some of the remarks made in the recorded conversation.

AAPI leaders spoke out Friday, saying such rhetoric is tied to hate incidents against their community.

"To all candidates out there, in your zeal to win your campaign, do not use AAPIs as your political pawn," said Rep. Judy Chu.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said it has been a difficult time for the city and he hopes in the end the controversy may bring some of LA's disparate communities together.

"We still do demand justice, and that two more council members need to step aside for the city to heal and for us to move forward," Garcetti said.

The City Council will meet virtually next week. Officials say that is because of a possible COVID exposure.