LA County purchases $750K worth of baby formula to fight shortage

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County has purchased $750,000 worth of baby formula to fight the current shortage, Supervisor Hilda L. Solis announced.

"I know many parents and caregivers have been worried and anxious due to the shortage of baby formula," Solis said in a statement Friday. "As the county government, it is our responsibility to be the safety net for our residents and meet the needs of those most vulnerable."

Solis said the first shipment is expected to arrive next week and will be distributed through the Department of Public Health's Nurse Family Partnership Program, which serves new parents through home visitation.

The Department of Children and Family Services is purchasing $500,000 worth of infant formula at the supervisor's direction, some of which is being distributed already to families in the child welfare system, she said.

"I want to thank our procurement team with the Internal Services Department for their commitment to locate and secure a supply of formula for the wellbeing of babies across the county -- a near-impossible task during this shortage," Solis said. "We'll work with nonprofit agencies, health clinics and through the county's food distributions to ensure families and babies most in need receive it."

She said the county's work complements the efforts of President Joe Biden to get baby formula to families nationwide. Food and Drug Administration officials have warned that supplies will not return to normal levels until July.

The closure of one of the nation's largest manufacturing plants due to contamination sparked the shortage, officials said.



