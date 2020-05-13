Coronavirus: Hundreds of Los Angeles County businesses defy public health rules upon reopening, officials say

The county says it surveyed roughly 400 businesses last weekend and found 162 of those were letting customers into stores, not following physical distancing measures and not requiring facial coverings.
Meanwhile, 60 L.A. businesses are facing criminal charges for reopening against stay-at-home orders. Those include car washes, gyms and hair salons.
The move to reopen some businesses in the county comes as California tentatively eases some stay-at-home restrictions that have closed businesses and thrown millions out of work.
Gov. Gavin Newsom last week permitted many retail businesses across the state to reopen under restrictions and at the discretion of local officials.
On Tuesday, he announced modifications to the statewide stay-at-home order to allow more businesses in California to reopen, including dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and offices.
Meanwhile, seven rural Northern California counties have received state permission to reopen their economies more quickly.
