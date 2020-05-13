Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Los Angeles County businesses defy public health rules upon reopening, officials say

Hundreds of businesses in Los Angeles were allowed to reopen over the weekend, but public health officials say many of them failed to follow safety rules.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of businesses in Los Angeles were allowed to reopen over the weekend, but public health officials say many of them failed to follow safety rules.

The county says it surveyed roughly 400 businesses last weekend and found 162 of those were letting customers into stores, not following physical distancing measures and not requiring facial coverings.

Meanwhile, 60 L.A. businesses are facing criminal charges for reopening against stay-at-home orders. Those include car washes, gyms and hair salons.

WATCH: LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County officials are recommending that the stay-at-home order be extended for the next three months as the region continues efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.



The move to reopen some businesses in the county comes as California tentatively eases some stay-at-home restrictions that have closed businesses and thrown millions out of work.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week permitted many retail businesses across the state to reopen under restrictions and at the discretion of local officials.

On Tuesday, he announced modifications to the statewide stay-at-home order to allow more businesses in California to reopen, including dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and offices.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom releases guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in California

Meanwhile, seven rural Northern California counties have received state permission to reopen their economies more quickly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyhealthbusinesscoronavirusshoppingcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CSU campuses to remain closed through fall semester
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
IRS deadline today for stimulus checks by direct deposit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
LA County beaches reopen with restrictions after 2 months
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months
LAPD bodycam vid shows Boyle Heights confrontation
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Several NB 605 Freeway lanes shut down in Norwalk after fatal crash
Show More
COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
Thunderbirds to fly over SoCal Friday to honor frontline workers
LA family of nurses on front lines of COVID-19
Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time
More TOP STORIES News